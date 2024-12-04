Shop’s last location in Charlotte to shutter

CHARLOTTE — Popbar will close its second — and final — Charlotte location later this month.

Franchisee Kia Lyons says that 1,100-square-foot shop at 3123 N. Davidson St. in NoDa will close on Dec. 14. It serves handcrafted gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt on a stick.

Lyons and husband Clarence first signed on with the New York City-based brand in 2014. She says they’ve chosen not to renew their 10-year franchise agreement.

This was Popbar’s only location in North Carolina.

“It’s just time,” Kia Lyons says. “Us closing isn’t a bad thing. It’s just the end of a chapter. There are more chapters to come. More opportunities to come. There’s just something else next.”

