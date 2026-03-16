American Red Cross seeks blood donors to replenish supply

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross is urging donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help prevent any future disruption to patient care.

The national blood supply is still recovering from a severe shortage, and donors are critical to keeping momentum up and the blood supply steady heading into spring, the Morganton Herald reports.

Severe spring weather is already growing, and now is the time to book a donation appointment.

Read more here.

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New blood supply program enhances trauma care in Cabarrus County

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