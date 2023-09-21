Ankle injury keeps Bryce Young out of practice for 2nd day

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young didn’t practice for a second day in a row, the team announced on Thursday.
Young missed Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury; on Thursday, the team announced that he wouldn’t be practicing again.
Head Coach Frank Reich had said he was not sure when Young’s ankle was injured.
Young played through the entire game against the New Orleans Saints this past Monday.
Andy Dalton is leading the offense during Thursday’s practice, the Panthers announced.
The Panthers’ next game is on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
