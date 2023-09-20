Panthers QB Bryce Young misses Wednesday practice with injury

CHARLOTTE — Quarterback Bryce Young had to miss Wednesday’s practice with the Carolina Panthers due to an injury, the team reported to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

Young didn’t participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough “because of an ankle injury,” the team said.

Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich said he’s not sure when Young got hurt. The rookie quarterback played the entire game on Monday against the New Orleans Saints.

Reich said the team will determine how Young is doing before making a decision on his status for the next game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Star defensive player Brian Burns was also limited during Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury, the team reported.

The Panthers are 0-2 to start the season.

