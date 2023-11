MONROE — Alliance for Children will host its 70th annual Union County Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe on Sunday.

The parade is a fundraiser that raises money to support programs impacting young children.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and is Union County’s oldest holiday event.

If you wish to get involved in Alliance for Children, call 704-226-1407.

