Another brewery closing after lease dispute

WAXHAW, N.C. — The DreamChasers Brewery in Waxhaw is closing in March after what owner Neil Gimon describes as a failed attempt to sell the business and a dispute over the lease.

“I have truly enjoyed owning the brewery. I have loved meeting the people. Working with people. I don’t have a staff — I have a family,” he told the Charlotte Business Journal.

Gimon was a homebrewer who left corporate America to launch the business. He opened the 5,000-square-foot brewery in the heart of downtown Waxhaw in 2016 within a former fire station at 115 E. North Main St.

News of DreamChasers’ looming closure follows Blue Blaze Brewing’s announcement that it, too, would shutter after a dispute with its landlord.

