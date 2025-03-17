Another ‘Cabo 6’ travel mate asks for the Shanquella Robinson lawsuit to be dismissed

CHARLOTTE — A fourth person who was on a trip to Mexico with Shanquella Robinson when she died has filed a motion in federal court seeking the Robinson family’s lawsuit dismissed.

An attorney representing Khalil Cooke filed the motion in federal court on Friday.

In October 2022, Robinson died in Cabo. Her family members say they were told she died of alcohol poisoning but an autopsy in Mexico claimed she died of neck and spinal injuries.

A video also surfaced of Robinson being attacked on the trip. The FBI declined charges.

Like the dismissal request by Alysse Hyatt and Wenter Donovan, Cooke’s argument for dismissal is that he is a “bystander” and “there is no allegation that defendant Cooke participated in the fight or touched anyone.”

Cooke’s dismissal request also says the lawsuit should be heard in Mexico since “a substantial part of the plaintiffs’ claims” occurred there.

“Numerous important witnesses reside in Mexico who possess relevant information regarding the plaintiffs’ claims and Mr. Cooke’s defenses to those claims. Those witnesses include medical personnel who treated Ms. Robinson and were in the hotel room prior to and shortly after her death. Hotel personnel may also have potentially relevant information,” the court document stated. “Moreover, critical witnesses include Mexican law enforcement who responded to the scene as well as the coroner’s office who forensically examined Ms. Robinson’s body and opined on her cause of death. All of these witnesses would likely be an essential part of any trial of this action.”

No one is facing criminal charges over Robinson’s death.

In addition to Cooke, Hyatt and Donovan, Malik Dyer is seeking the lawsuit dismissed. Two other travel mates, including the person who allegedly attacked Robinson, have not yet responded. The travel group has been dubbed the “Cabo 6″

A judge will determine the lawsuit’s future at a later date.

