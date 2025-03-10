Shanquella Robinson attorneys ask judge to keep case in US

NORTH CAROLINA — Attorneys for Shanquella Robinson’s family say their lawsuit should stay in the Western District of North Carolina.

The attorneys for defendants Alysse Hyatt and Wenter Donovan are asking the federal judge to dismiss the case because of an improper venue. Hyatt and Donovan argue the case should be heard in Mexico since the alleged crimes occurred there.

On Monday, Robinson’s family attorney responded in federal court, saying this is a suit by an “American plaintiff against American defendants” and “while the conduct may have started in a foreign country, it continued on American soil.”

The judge will make a decision in the coming months.

Robinson died mysteriously in 2022 while on a trip to Cabo with Hyatt, Donovan, and four others. Robinson’s family is suing, alleging wrongful death.

