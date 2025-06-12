Another closure hits East Boulevard as Bakersfield Tacos announces final day

CHARLOTTE — Another business along East Boulevard is set to close its doors.

Bakersfield Tacos announced its last day is tomorrow.

It’s known for Mexican cuisine and margaritas.

This is located at the corner of Kenilworth Avenue and East Boulevard.

This is the third business that closed recently in the area.

JJ’s Red Hots and Lebowski’s Neighborhood Grill & Sport Bar shut down back in March.

Channel 9 is working to figure out why several businesses are leaving the Dilworth area.

