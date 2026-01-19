Another dozen abandoned boats will soon be removed from North Carolina waters

The North Carolina Coastal Federation has received a $550,000 grant from the BoatUS Foundation to remove 12 abandoned boats from waterways in five coastal counties, facilitating a long-term cleanup effort against pollution and navigation hazards, our partners at The Herald reported.

This grant is part of a continued collaboration between the North Carolina Coastal Federation, the state Wildlife Resources Commission and local governments, which began cleanup efforts following Hurricane Florence in 2018. The initiative aims to address derelict vessels that pose risks to both the environment and navigation.

The abandoned boats targeted for removal are located in Carteret, Chowan, Hyde, New Hanover and Onslow counties, representing commercial fishing harbors such as Engelhard, Morehead City, Sneads Ferry and Swan Quarter.

These vessels include recreational sailboats, cabin cruisers and fishing trawlers up to 75 feet long, according to Ted Wilgis, the head of the Coastal Federation’s marine debris program.

Wilgis said, “One of the primary goals for this project is to focus on removing vessels in working harbors and marinas in fishing communities.”

The $550,000 grant originates from the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water, which received funding from the federal government to address abandoned and derelict vessels nationwide.

The Coastal Federation is tasked with removing these 12 boats within two years. They’ve already begun seeking the necessary state and federal permits, aiming to start the removal of the first seven boats next month.Since Hurricane Florence, the Wildlife Resources Commission and the Coastal Federation have successfully removed more than 450 derelict vessels from North Carolina’s waterways. This indicates a substantial ongoing effort to maintain the health of marine ecosystems and support local fishing communities.

The Coastal Federation plans to begin the removal process next month and expects to complete it within two years. It is also working on additional state and federal grants to remove an additional 23 abandoned boats along the coast.

