Another homeowner claims new windows are ‘cloudy, discolored’

CHARLOTTE — Nicky Nilson says she bought her house new in east Charlotte in 2018 and two years later, she noticed an issue with the window.

“At first, I just thought they were dirty, so we had them cleaned and no,” she said.

Nilson said it was a deeper issue.

“We’ve had 10 windows become cloudy, discolored, things like that,” she said. “I would never think that, in five years, I’d be sitting here right now talking to you about windows on a new construction home.”

Nilson said the builder is JPOrleans and the company that made the windows is Ply Gem.

She said she reached out to Ply Gem and that the company sent her replacement windows.

“I have now 10 windows sitting in my house, but I need them installed and that is at least $100 maybe plus, per window,” she said.

She worries there’s no guarantee those will be any better.

Earlier this month, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported on homeowners in Indian Land with the same problem.

They said their builder is Pulte, but the window manufacturer is also Ply Gem.

“I’ve owned a number of houses. I’ve never had a window go like this,” Bill Lane said.

“(I figured) that a new house is going to be OK. That’s the bottom line, really,” Susan Longfield said.

Ply Gem didn’t respond to the Indian Land news report, but it did for the east Charlotte one.

It said it stands behind its product and, in both neighborhoods, honored the warranty quickly and provided replacement windows.

The company said it doesn’t offer installation services in the Carolinas, but that people can buy extended warranties for that if they want. The company did not say why the windows have this issue.

