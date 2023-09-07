Another store is leaving Northlake Mall, but the mall isn’t letting go easily

CHARLOTTE — Yet another store is leaving the Northlake Mall. But this time, Northlake Mall isn’t letting them leave quietly.

The real estate company that operates the mall has now filed a lawsuit.

Court documents show Spinoso Real Estate Group, which operates the mall, is suing American Eagle. Spinoso claims American Eagle vacated and abandoned the premises on April 29 and that American Eagle is breaking its lease.

Bankruptcy court filings from this past January claimed AE had just renewed its lease.

Northlake Mall is back in the news. The company that operates it is suing American Eagle for abruptly closing in April. More at noon @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/0UQtx5Xh1k — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 7, 2023

It’s yet another high-profile tenant to depart the embattled mall. Apple, Buckle and Michael Kors have all exited in recent months.

But the latest bankruptcy court filings say that the mall is at 85% capacity, which includes temporary stores. The mall also just put in place new security protocols which include gun-sniffing dogs, cameras and license plate readers.

The mall did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. While Northlake has lost those four high-profile stores, the mall recently just welcomed Spirit Halloween to its directory.

Seamus Hughes contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Potential Northlake Mall sale pushed back)

Potential Northlake Mall sale pushed back









©2023 Cox Media Group