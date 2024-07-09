Anson County bridge to get $5.5M worth of upgrades

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers in Anson County are getting nearly $5.5 million worth of upgrades to a bridge between Wadesboro and Morven.
Crews can start work on widening the new U.S. 52 bridge over South Fork Jones Creek to 40 feet and add 12-foot travel lanes as soon as the fall.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said there will be no need for a detour because crews will construct a temporary bridge while building the new one.
Construction is scheduled to wrap by the fall of 2026.
