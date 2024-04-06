Anson County considers banning flea markets

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A proposed flea market in Anson County pushed local officials to consider a temporary ban on the popular street-style shopping.

Anson County commissioners are holding a special meeting on April 16th to hear from the public on whether to pause new flea markets.

It comes after backlash to a proposed flea market on Faulker Road in Peachland.

Commissioners say they’re considering a moratorium on flea markets, which is a temporary ban.

(WATCH: SouthPark owner files for mall expansion for mystery tenant)

SouthPark owner files for mall expansion for mystery tenant

©2024 Cox Media Group