Local

Businessman Greg Lindberg convicted on bribery charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

N. Carolina magnate accused of scheme to skim company funds This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. On Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, the North Carolina business magnate was indicted again on federal criminal charges, this time on accusations that he conspired to skim large amounts of money from his insurance companies, then lied about it to regulators to hide the scheme with two co-conspirators. (Robert Brown Public Relations/Greg Lindberg via AP, File) (Courtesy of: The Associated Press)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina businessman has been convicted once again for trying to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner for favors.

The Department of Justice says Greg Lindberg offered money in exchange for moves by the Department of Insurance, which would have benefited his company.

NC man indicted for alleged $2 billion insurance fraud scheme

Lindberg was convicted of the same crime in 2020 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

However, a judge vacated that conviction and ordered a new trial. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, and a sentencing date has not been set.

VIDEO: Who is Greg Lindberg and why is his company scrutinized in bribery case?

Who is Greg Lindberg and why is his company scrutinized in bribery case? Who is Greg Lindberg and why is his company scrutinized in bribery case?

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read