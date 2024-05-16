Businessman Greg Lindberg convicted on bribery charges

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina businessman has been convicted once again for trying to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner for favors.

The Department of Justice says Greg Lindberg offered money in exchange for moves by the Department of Insurance, which would have benefited his company.

Lindberg was convicted of the same crime in 2020 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

However, a judge vacated that conviction and ordered a new trial. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, and a sentencing date has not been set.

