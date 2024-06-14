Anson County resource helps feed local families

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributes 78 million pounds of food each year throughout 24 counties. It’s given to populations in need in various ways — through food drives, soup kitchens, home drop-offs — to ensure as many people as possible have food on the table.

One of those places where food is distributed is the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center in Anson County. Volunteers describe the small rec center as a lifeline in the community. It wears many hats: A place for children to come after school, during the summer, and a site where people can get food when they need it.

“If anyone needs any food they know that they can depend on Burnsville center to have the supplies for them,” volunteer and board member Treamenda Caple told Channel 9.

There’s a weekly food drive and the center also acts as an emergency food pantry.

Reporter Elsa Gillis visited the center to learn about its role in the community, and where your donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina go.

The rec center is looking to expand. If you’d like to learn more about the plans, call 704-826-8737.

