Join WSOC-TV on Thursday for the 9 Food Drive Collection Day

CHARLOTTE — Join Channel 9 on Thursday for a special 9 Food Drive Collection Day. Our team is collecting non-perishable food donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside our WSOC-TV studios.

For nearly 20 years, 9 Family Focus and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina have teamed up to collect food for families in need.

Nearly 500,000 people in our 24-county region live at or below the poverty level. Over 42% of the people at risk of hunger in our region are children and seniors — almost 155,000 children and over 54,000 seniors.

Every can makes a difference.

Your donations directly benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and the families they serve.

Because the food bank supplies food and essential grocery items to hundreds of agencies, a monetary donation helps all of these organizations. For every $1 the food bank receives, it distributes 7 pounds of food. You can make a monetary donation by clicking here.

The 9 Food Drive continues through Sunday, June 30th. You can continue to make your donations at select local Arby’s and Ashley locations:

