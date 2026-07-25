Answers: How will BoA Stadium renovations affect PSL holders and current seats?

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has seen a lot of comments from Carolina Panthers PSL holders after new renderings were unveiled for the future of Bank of America Stadium. So we took some of those questions to the team and got answers.

Will the old seats be available to purchase?

Tepper Sports & Entertainment: We’re working on plans to make select items, like seats and other elements, available as part of a broader effort to celebrate the venue’s history.

How will the Panthers work with PSL owners who are losing their seats due to the standing room only section?

TSE: We’re working through the specifics now so we can give every affected PSL Owner clear information on their options. What we can confirm today is that seats will not be affected this season, fan-facing construction will not begin until 2027, and every PSL Owner whose seats are impacted will hear directly from a dedicated representative in the coming months.

Will I need to repurchase my PSL after the renovation?

TSE: Current PSL Owners will not be required to repurchase their PSLs or pay an additional PSL fee if they remain in their current seat location. As part of their ownership benefits, PSL Owners will receive priority access to upgrade their seats or purchase additional locations. Any new or upgraded seats may require an incremental PSL investment, with existing PSL credit applied where applicable.

Will every seat in the club level be padded or just the box seats?

TSE: All club seats will be padded

Will everyone be able to stand in the standing room only section or is this a ticketed area?

TSE: While the majority is standing room only, there are some ticketed seats included.

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