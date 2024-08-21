Apartment project complete near Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A mixed-use development just beyond the right field wall at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis is complete.

Lansing Melbourne Group partnered with Kannapolis Cannon Ballers owner Temerity Capital Partners to deliver Stadium Lofts. The project includes 43 apartments over ground-floor commercial space that includes the Cannon Ballers’ retail store. The ground floor is also home to new brewpub Towel City Tavern, which opened in June.

The developers broke ground on Stadium Lofts in late 2021 with plans to invest around $40 million in the project. Stadium Lofts is located at 120 West Ave.

