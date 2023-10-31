Gem Theatre in Kannapolis to get $1.2 million upgrade

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis is getting $1.2 million worth of renovations.

From 1930′s classics to “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie, the Kannapolis landmark is one of the oldest single-movie theaters in continuous operation and has been bringing in lines of people for over 80 years.

Ethan Girard grew up seeing movies at the theater and works just around the corner at an ice cream shop.

Girard said it’s exciting to see the effort being put into the old building.

“I think that’s wonderful,” he said. “Obviously, downtown Kannapolis, you walk around, and you can see the history. So, thinking we are making bits of history to leave behind. And people in the future will look back and see that. I think that is really special.”

