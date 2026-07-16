Apartment renters still seek answers as management change drags on

CHARLOTTE — Ongoing issues continue at the Oliver Apartments in northeast Charlotte. Channel 9’s Gina Esposito returned to the apartments off North Tryon Street on Thursday, where a sinkhole had opened up.

The Oliver Apartments in northeast Charlotte

The Oliver lost its membership with the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association after a previous management company left the apartment complex last month.

The Greater Charlotte Apartment Association executive director told Esposito they tried to get involved after they saw social media videos from renters in distress.

“Oh, I can’t afford to move no more. I just, I can’t. It’s too hard,” said a renter who didn’t want to be identified.

She hopes the Oliver Apartments can figure out their management.

Last week, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito reported on social media videos from other tenants who were frustrated by the management’s sudden departure and missed maintenance.

Court documents revealed financial issues.

Renters felt uneasy about paying rent.

“This is rare. This isn’t something that we see all the time,” said Kim Graham, executive director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association.

Graham said that she watched the videos on social media.

“If I could tell them one thing, ‘You are not alone,’” Graham said.

Last month, Graham said she contacted the Oliver to say no management means no membership.

She removed the Oliver’s access to a national lease document, which is an important tool used by most apartment communities to issue new and renewed leases to renters.

“We wanted to make sure that the lease was deactivated until the Oliver’s ownership had identified new professional third-party management, or until they, themselves, created a department within their company that was going to function as the professional management for that property,” Grahams said.

Graham said they offered to help the Oliver so they can reapply for membership.

The company did respond but hasn’t followed up since.

Renters got a new notice saying that “ownership is actively overseeing the day-to-day operations while we finalize the transition to a new professional management company.”

It didn’t say when.

Lawn crews were at the apartments on Thursday. The sinkhole in the parking lot was covered by boards.

This renter said they did fix her dryer and hopes immediate issues continue to be addressed.

“He fixed my dryer. So yeah, I think it’s coming up,” the renter said.

Graham said if the Oliver can apply soon, leaders should be able to review it by their next meeting in August.

©2026 Cox Media Group