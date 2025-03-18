Apartments near airport approved for construction

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved the construction of more than 300 apartments in an area within the airport noise overlay, which means people who move there will likely hear planes often.

The development will be built on Queen City Drive, which runs along Interstate 85 near the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway.

City workers support the build citing the need for more affordable housing in Charlotte.

