FAA to give Charlotte airport $290M for new runway construction

CHARLOTTE — Federal dollars will help pay for Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s new runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving $290 million toward the airport’s fourth parallel runway project. The Charlotte Business Journal reports the total cost is around $1 billion.

Work started last summer on the fourth parallel runway. It’s slated to open in fall 2027.

Charlotte Douglas said the new runway will reduce wait times for flights by four to six minutes.

Visitors who want to see the construction progress can watch it from the airport overlook.

