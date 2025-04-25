App State coach breaks down Xavier Legette’s rookie season film

BOONE, N.C. — Now a year removed from moving up and drafting wide receiver Xavier Legette, there are certainly plenty of people inside the Carolina Panthers’ building who think he can be “the guy.” And it shows up on tape.

Channel 9 took that tape to Appalachian State Head Coach Dowell Loggains, who was Legette’s offensive coordinator at South Carolina. The two have stayed in contact during Legette’s rookie season.

Legette finished his rookie year with 494 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Loggains breaks down Legette’s rookie season film.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers GM Dan Morgan talks upcoming NFL Draft)

Panthers GM Dan Morgan talks upcoming NFL Draft

©2025 Cox Media Group