QB Bryce Young hosts youth football camp

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was back on the football field last weekend.

He hosted dozens of children in California for his second annual youth football camp

Young hosted camps at the Rose Bowl Stadium and his alma mater.

The camp is run through the work of the Young 9 Foundation.

Campers focused on football fundamentals and tools for mental wellness.

Proceeds from the second camp will benefit communities impacted by the Eaton Fire in Pasadena, California.

“I’m very privileged to have a lot of cool experiences in life, but honestly, there’s not much that tops this for me,” Young said. “Just being able to interact with the youth, to be able to give back, this is what it is about.”

Young’s foundation will host an additional youth football camp this June in the Charlotte area.

VIDEO: ‘Experience everything’: Bryce Young on bouncing back from the bench, and playing for the fans

'Experience everything': Bryce Young on bouncing back from the bench, and playing for the fans

©2025 Cox Media Group