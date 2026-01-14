FORECAST: Cold front to blast through overnight as winter chill returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Enjoy the relatively “mild” day ahead before the big blast of cold arrives tonight.

We may see some brief showers around midday as a small disturbance arrives head of the cold front.

Highs stay in the 50s, but just not as warm as yesterday.

The front blasts through tonight and drops temps to the 20s overnight with breezy winds.

We won’t likely get out of the 30s tomorrow with gusty northerly winds that will make it feel like 20s with the wind chill.

Mountains see snow showers starting up this afternoon, lasting through Thursday morning.

Accumulations stay relatively low across the lower elevations but could add up to several inches up high.

Clear and chilly through Saturday, but we’ll be watching another southern disturbance on Sunday that may try to bring some flakes our way. Very low confidence on this happening at this point. Just something to watch.

