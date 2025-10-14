Appalachian State looks to increase enrollment at Hickory campus

HICKORY, N.C. — More students are enrolling at Appalachian State’s Hickory campus, but officials said they wish that number would be higher.

The entire Hickory campus is inside a building along Highway 321. It is the largest educational building that App State owns both in Hickory and in Boone.

Ashlyn Chucci attends App State Hickory where she’s working toward her degree in professional studies and child development. She said it was an easy decision to come to the Hickory campus after initially taking classes at another school.

“I got busy, got working and life got in the way,” Chucci said. “But when this campus opened a few minutes from my house, I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to go back.”

App State Hickory allowed Channel 9 inside their new cyber security lab. There are also several classrooms that just opened this year, and new areas for students to study and gather.

The campus now has a fitness center and a lounge area for students to relax. Dr. Seth Emblem teaches economics and has been at the Hickory campus since it opened.

“If you want more one-on-one interaction with your professors and instructors, then I think the Hickory campus is a great place to go and the thing is it is still part of App,” Emblem said.

Part of the 275,000 square foot building is still under construction inside, like an area for a new health science program that will include a doctoral in nursing practice. Right now, more than 500 students attend school there, but App State expects enrollment to jump into the thousands over the next ten years. Student Cameron Morrison enjoys the flexibility as he works toward his degree in criminal justice.

“It’s good we have a lot of online classes if you’re too busy to attend in person,” Morrison said. “It’s a lot more laid back. The professors are more flexible to work with you.”

App State will have an open house in Hickory on Oct. 25. That same day large screen TVs will be in the parking lot for people to watch the App State away football game against Old Dominion.

