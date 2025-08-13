First-generation college students move into App State

BOONE, N.C. — Thousands of college students are arriving at Appalachian State University this week.

The enrollment at the university, which includes the Hickory campus, is more than 21,000 students.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty found out Wednesday that nearly a third of them are first generation college students.

Lilian Briand was moving into a dorm with help from her mother.

Briand wants to become a nurse. She and her brother, who already graduated, are first-generation college students.

“He was our first to graduate from college,” said Kendra Birch, their mother. “I don’t have a college degree, so I definitely wanted more from them.”

“Just being diverse and being close to home,” Briand said. “I love being close to home.”

Clyde McNeely’s daughter is also a first-generation college student. He lives in Cleveland County, but he grew up in Morganton in poverty and couldn’t attend college.

“Four-year university,” McNeely said. “Honestly, she’s worked her butt off to get here, and I’m extremely proud of her. A father couldn’t be happier.”

App State said it has partnerships with 30 community colleges to help students with associate degrees complete their bachelor’s degree. The university is also among the top 5 in the UNC System for graduating students in four years.

Xavier Dawkins is getting help from his family on move-in day and is proud to be a Mountaineer.

“I’m really excited and it’s super affordable,” Dawkins said. “Very veteran friendly. My dad is a veteran. He was in the Air Force, and they really look out for the kids of veterans.”

Classes start on Monday.

VIDEO: Back-to-school: Paying for college with scholarships

Back-to-school: Paying for college with scholarships

©2025 Cox Media Group