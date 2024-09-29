Appalachian State University cancels classes due to Helene impacts

BOONE, N.C. — The Appalachian State University campus is currently operating under emergency conditions, the school announced Saturday.

Classes are canceled on the App State Boone and Hickory campuses and campus closure is in effect for non-faculty employees through 5 p.m. Oct. 4.

On the Boone Campus, residence halls, central dining hall, campus markets, the student union, student health services and student recreation remain open for students.

To ensure continuity of water on campus, please conserve water by:

Take shorter showers and turn off the water while soaping or shampooing.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full.

Don’t run the faucet while waiting for the water to cool, and use a dishpan for washing and rinsing dishes.

Non-mandatory employees should not come to campus. This includes faculty. Faculty who have questions can contact Academic Affairs at 828-262-2070 or academicaffairs@appstate.edu.

Off-campus students, faculty, and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). The Red Cross is also accepting donations at this same phone number.

The university is working on longer-term assistance and support for faculty, staff, and students.

