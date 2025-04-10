Appalachian State University, UNC Charlotte students’ visas revoked, schools say

CHARLOTTE — Several international students at Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have had their visas revoked, Channel 9 learned this week.

One student at Appalachian State University has had their visa status revoked, the school confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. The university said in a statement it couldn’t provide any details about the student because of confidentiality rules.

It’s not clear why the student’s visa status was revoked. A spokesperson for the State Department told the Watauga Democrat that the department doesn’t share details about the visa process, including numbers or “rationale” for revoking visas.

The school couldn’t say which country the student is from or if the student is currently still in the United States.

A spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 9: “Appalachian State University is able to confirm that one student’s visa status was revoked. App State supports our international students by providing information and resources, and any students with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to the Office of International Programs. To preserve the confidentiality of our students and student education records, the university is not able to provide any additional information.”

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported this week that six international students at the UNC Charlotte had their visas terminated by the federal government.

The Observer learned that the students were citizens of India and Nigeria, and their visas were terminated last week. A university spokesperson told the Observer their termination reasons were listed as either “Otherwise Failing to Maintain Status” or “Other.”

We’ve reached out to UNC Charlotte officials for more information.

The Observer reports that President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on international students, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for more scrutiny of students’ social media accounts when they apply for visas.

