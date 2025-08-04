Appeal hearing ends for Silfab Solar zoning lawsuit in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — An appeal hearing concluded Monday morning regarding a lawsuit against Silfab Solar, a local solar panel manufacturing facility in Fort Mill.

The Citizens Alliance for Government Integrity filed a lawsuit in May to block Silfab Solar from operating at the Fort Mill site, challenging its ‘light-industrial’ zoning status.

The Board of Zoning Appeals agreed with the Citizens Alliance, ruling that the zoning decision applies only to future projects at the site. Silfab Solar has since appealed this decision, arguing that the site is indeed light industrial and does not pose any health or safety hazards.The South Carolina Legislature is considering two bills, Senate Bill 530 and House Bill 42-93, which could impact Silfab’s zoning.

The outcome of the judge’s decision remains uncertain, as does the potential impact of the legislative bills on Silfab Solar’s operations.

