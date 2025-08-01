Former Silfab Solar employee alleges safety hazards, wrongful termination

FORT MILL, S.C. — The man behind the Silfab Solar’s stop work order spoke with hannel 9 about being fired from the company.

Channel 9 reported earlier this week, the man is suing the company for wrongful termination and unfair trade practices.

He said he saw things he didn’t agree with, and no one listened, so he called the fire marshal.

Jason Rhoades, the former employee, said he was very concerned about safety hazards he witnessed inside the facility in Fort Mill.

He said he acted to keep himself, employees, and the community safe.

“I could see the things, firsthand, and what they were telling me and what I could see were two different things,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades was hired as a quality control tech for Silfab Solar. It wasn’t long before he says he noticed red flags inside the plant.

“The fire suppression system was not in yet, let alone signed off on,” Rhoades said.

He added, “I couldn’t even get them to bring in fire extinguishers in the room, we didn’t even have fire extinguishers.”

He said he also wondered how he and other workers were allowed inside the building without an official certificate of occupancy.

He claims he brought that concern and others to management.

“If we have temporary occupancy, I’d like to see the permit. When I asked about this, they said that’s none of my business,” he said.

Rhoades said after hitting a brick wall with management, he called the fire marshal.

York County made a surprise visit and issued the stop work order in June.

It said construction at the site was being carried out in a dangerous and unsafe manner.

It went on to list the specific violations including:

Employees working inside the building with no certificate of occupancy

Exits were obstructed.

Exit lights weren’t working.

Fuel tanks were stored too close to the building.

There was no working fire alarm or sprinkler system.

“I didn’t feel bad for the company when they got a stop work order, because that’s exactly what they needed,” Rhoades said.

He said he was fired days later.

“I believe it was retaliation for bringing safety concerns to the proper authorities. Supervisor, director of operations,” he said.

He’s filed a wrongful termination lawsuit and hopes it brings about change.

“It could be a benefit for Fort Mill, but they better do it the right way, and they continued to show that they weren’t doing it the right way,” he said.

Silfab made the mandated corrections and county leaders quickly lifted that stop work order.

Silfab statements:

“Silfab is currently reviewing the allegations and denies that the former employee’s termination was based on any reports he may have made and we plan to vigorously defend the suit.

With respect to the stop-work order:

“Silfab Solar continues to move forward to become one of the most advanced and safest solar assembly facilities in the country. It should be noted that Silfab worked cooperatively with local officials to promptly address and satisfy concerns raised. Silfab remains committed to operating a technically advanced solar facility that meets or exceeds all local, state, and federal regulations.”

VIDEO: Silfab Solar picks up violations before official opening

Silfab Solar picks up violations before official opening

©2025 Cox Media Group