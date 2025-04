WASHINGTON — Tariq Bokhari is now on the job at the Federal Transit Administration.

The former Charlotte City Councilman was sworn in on Monday as the Deputy Administrator of the FTA.

That’s the number two position.

Bokhari said he spent the rest of the day learning about the FTA’s $1.2 trillion in assets, the 7 billion trips, and the 430,000 transit workers that are under the FTA’s scope.

