Local

Aquarium proposal emerges as Charlotte weighs future of Discovery Place

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Key part of North Tryon vision gets a fresh look
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — An aquarium could be coming to Discovery Place. The city of Charlotte’s deputy city manager briefs the city council on possible changes for the popular Uptown Museum.

ALSO READ: Discovery Place Kids Museum could open inside future Matthews elementary school

They included an aquarium on-site or in a different location, relocated the museum, or developed a mixed-use development around it.

A consultant is doing the analysis. Any changes will likely take tax dollars.

The city and county contributed $31 million to Discovery Place in 2011 for renovations. It is city-owned property.

VIDEO: Town of Matthews one step closer to getting Discovery Place Kids museum

Town of Matthews one step closer to getting Discovery Place Kids museum

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read