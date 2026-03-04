Aquarium proposal emerges as Charlotte weighs future of Discovery Place

CHARLOTTE — An aquarium could be coming to Discovery Place. The city of Charlotte’s deputy city manager briefs the city council on possible changes for the popular Uptown Museum.

They included an aquarium on-site or in a different location, relocated the museum, or developed a mixed-use development around it.

A consultant is doing the analysis. Any changes will likely take tax dollars.

The city and county contributed $31 million to Discovery Place in 2011 for renovations. It is city-owned property.

VIDEO: Town of Matthews one step closer to getting Discovery Place Kids museum

Town of Matthews one step closer to getting Discovery Place Kids museum

©2026 Cox Media Group