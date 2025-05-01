Discovery Place Kids Museum could open inside future Matthews elementary school

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned where the new Discovery Place Kids Museum could possibly go in Matthews.

If town commissioners approve a proposal later this month, plans would begin for building the museum inside the new Matthews Elementary School.

The old school building will then be transformed into a new park, according to the Charlotte Observer.

If things go through, construction will begin on the school and museum next year. It is expected to be completed by 2029.

