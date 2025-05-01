Local

Discovery Place Kids Museum could open inside future Matthews elementary school

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
An overview of the proposed new site of Matthews Elementary School and Discovery Place Kids museum, along with the new park. Courtesy of the Town of Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned where the new Discovery Place Kids Museum could possibly go in Matthews.

If town commissioners approve a proposal later this month, plans would begin for building the museum inside the new Matthews Elementary School.

The old school building will then be transformed into a new park, according to the Charlotte Observer.

If things go through, construction will begin on the school and museum next year. It is expected to be completed by 2029.

