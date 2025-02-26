CHARLOTTE — Weight loss medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are gaining popularity as millions turn to them for quick results and potential health benefits.

While the outcomes can be positive, Consumer Reports warns that there are important considerations, especially for older adults, before starting these treatments.

Crystal Garcia says her doctor prescribed an injectable GLP-1 medication to help her lose weight. Her doctor says it’s been out on the market for diabetes but because she’s pre-diabetic, she can try it. Crystal says that after the first injection, her hunger pain was completely gone.

Crystal lost about 80 pounds in nine months but had several side effects. She says she experienced a lot of stomach issues, including burping, gas, and diarrhea.

And while those side effects are often manageable, some studies indicate that older adults may face increased risks, such as a potential loss of muscle mass and bone density.

Are weight-loss medications safe for older adults?

Older people naturally lose muscle as they age, especially with rapid weight loss, which can cause people to become frail and put them at risk of falling or fractures.

It is important for older people to stay active and include muscle-building exercises. Another thing to monitor is a decrease in hunger, which can lead to a lack of nutrients. Over time, this can lead to deficiencies in protein, vitamins, and minerals - nutrients essential in maintaining good health, especially in older adults.

For Crystal, adopting healthier habits has been the key to her long-term success. She focuses on what she eats daily and portion control and tries to walk two to three times a week. And that’s how she continues to look and feel amazing. She says she has not been under 200 pounds in over twenty years.

Even a little weight loss can work wonders for your health. A study found that people at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their weight had a 58 percent lower risk of developing it.

