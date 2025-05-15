Are you doing these tricks to find cheaper flights?

CHARLOTTE — Whether you’re looking to travel this summer or down the road, you always want a deal -- consumer advisor Clark Howard is sharing his ways to find cheaper flights.

Howard’s number one rule with travel is to find a deal and then figure out why you want to go there, not the other way around.

“I know that sounds silly, but it means I get to see the whole world, but much cheaper than you usually would,” Howard advises.

How can you do that? First, go to Kayak.com/explore and put in your departure point, then you can see the cheapest fares available all over the world.

But if you’re like most people, you already know where you’re going to go. In that case, Google.com/flights is the best place to search by date. You can pull up a calendar and see how cheap or expensive a fare is on different travel dates. If you use the fare calendar to set your dates, it can be a be a gamechanger -- we found $89 fares from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles even in July.

Some travelers note the time of year for travel deals.

“We’re not going to go to a Caribbean country in the dead of summer when it’s the same weather and better pricing in the beginning of spring,” said Jun Broderick.

Your starting destination can be key, too. Channel 9 already pointed out the difference between flying out of Charlotte versus surrounding airports, but Howard found that can especially apply if you’re looking to go out of the country.

Flying out of New York, Chicago or Boston will save you big money, most of the time. Flights from Charlotte to London in July were about $1,000 round-trip, but flights from New York to London were about half the price. So book a cheap flight to New York first, and then fly out to Europe.

