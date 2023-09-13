All clear after ‘armed, dangerous’ person reported at UNC-Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported an armed and dangerous person on or near the campus Wednesday, just weeks after a deadly shooting rattled the community.

According to a message from the university sent to students and faculty on campus around 1 p.m., an “armed, dangerous person” was seen on or near the campus. People were told to go inside and avoid windows.

Just after 2:10 p.m., the university announced that the situation was cleared, and people could resume normal activities.

!Alert Carolina!

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 13, 2023

(PHOTOS: Armed, dangerous person reported at UNC Chapel Hill)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Police look for armed and dangerous person reported at UNC-Chapel Hill campus on Sept. 13, 2023 Police look for armed and dangerous person reported at UNC-Chapel Hill campus on Sept. 13, 2023





Police in Chapel Hill haven’t released any additional information. A description of the person wasn’t given.

WRAL reported that police were told to “be on the lookout for a suspect in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union.” One person was reportedly seen with a firearm near there.

Students shared on social media that they were sheltering in place as alarms were heard across campus.

it hasnt even been TWO WEEKS since the last shooting at unc. im locked in the exact same basement i was in on the 28th with the exact same people pic.twitter.com/EuaZ5djljA — this barbie is tay (@taylorrawlins_) September 13, 2023

This incident comes a little over two weeks after a UNC professor was allegedly shot and killed by a graduate student who was on his research team. That shooting prompted a campus-wide lockdown on Aug. 28. Talei Qi was taken into custody and charged with murder after that shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Faculty member killed in UNC building; suspect in custody, chancellor says)

Faculty member killed in UNC building; suspect in custody, chancellor says

©2023 Cox Media Group