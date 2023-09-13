Local

All clear after ‘armed, dangerous’ person reported at UNC-Chapel Hill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Armed and dangerous person reported near UNC Campus on Sept. 13, 2023

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported an armed and dangerous person on or near the campus Wednesday, just weeks after a deadly shooting rattled the community.

According to a message from the university sent to students and faculty on campus around 1 p.m., an “armed, dangerous person” was seen on or near the campus. People were told to go inside and avoid windows.

Just after 2:10 p.m., the university announced that the situation was cleared, and people could resume normal activities.

Police in Chapel Hill haven’t released any additional information. A description of the person wasn’t given.

WRAL reported that police were told to “be on the lookout for a suspect in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union.” One person was reportedly seen with a firearm near there.

Students shared on social media that they were sheltering in place as alarms were heard across campus.

This incident comes a little over two weeks after a UNC professor was allegedly shot and killed by a graduate student who was on his research team. That shooting prompted a campus-wide lockdown on Aug. 28. Talei Qi was taken into custody and charged with murder after that shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

