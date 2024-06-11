Armed robbery suspect arrested after leading police chase, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of armed robbery was arrested Tuesday in northwest Charlotte after leading a police chase, authorities said.

Around noon Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found a car whose driver was accused of an armed robbery just minutes earlier. The robbery was reported on North Graham Street near Sugar Creek Road.

Officers tried to stop the suspect but he sped off, CMPD said. He led officers on a chase, even crashing into another car around 12:15 p.m. at Hoskins Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road.

The crash didn’t stop the suspect, who continued trying to escape police. The chase ended minutes later with the suspect’s arrest at Interstate 85 and Brookshire Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Robert Vaughn, was taken into custody. He faces charges of armed robbery, felony flee to elude and felony hit and run.

Vaughn was also wanted on several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim whose car was hit was taken to the hospital but their injuries aren’t life-threatening, CMPD said.

No further information was released.

