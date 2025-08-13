TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects were arrested following a reported armed robbery on Gravel Hill Court in Taylorsville on Tuesday, police announced on Wednesday.

The Alexander County 911 Communications Center received a report of the incident at 4:47 p.m. Deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Taylorsville Police Department responded and located the suspect vehicle on Polk Street.

The victims of the robbery provided law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicle, which aided in the apprehension of the suspects, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Armed robbery suspects arrested in Taylorsville From left: Furquan Shakeem Maynard, Zhaheim Duran Millsaps

Furquan Shakeem Maynard, 21, of Taylorsville, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and one count of felony larceny.

Maynard is currently being held at the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Alexander County District Court.

Zhaheim Duran Millsaps, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and one count of felony larceny.

Millsaps is also being held at the Alexander County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled for a first court appearance on Monday, as well.

VIDEO: Alexander County man accused of killing his grandmother, deputies say