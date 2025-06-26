Man shot during Taylorsville domestic dispute; suspect charged

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A domestic disturbance in Taylorsville led to a shooting Wednesday morning, leaving James Roger Morton injured and Kelly Jerome Warren charged with assault.

Around 11:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a domestic disturbance on the 3600 block of NC Hwy 90 E.

Upon arrival, deputies found James Roger Morton suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Baptist Hospital.

The investigation revealed that Kelly Jerome Warren shot Morton through an exterior door following a verbal argument. Warren, age 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.



Warren is currently being held under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

