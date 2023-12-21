Army veteran in Charlotte selected for free roof replacement

CHARLOTTE — An Army veteran who lives in Charlotte got a new roof for free on Thursday, courtesy of a program that aims to give back to those who served our country.

Robert Steele got the new roof from Canopy Roof & Restoration as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Contractors gathered at Steele’s home in the Hickory Grove area of Charlotte and quickly got to work. All of the roofing materials and labor were donated.

According to the Owens Corning Foundation, more than 525 military members have received new roofs for free since 2016.

