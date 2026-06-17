FORECAST: Pleasant weather in Carolinas today, breezy conditions ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Pleasant weather continues across the Carolinas today, making it a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy a walk.

Conditions stay calm through the afternoon with comfortable temperatures.

Winds will begin to increase Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Arthur sends some moisture toward the region.

Gusts could reach up to 30 mph at times, but no major impacts are expected locally.

Aside from breezy conditions and a few passing showers, the Carolinas should avoid significant effects from the storm.

Rainy weather moves out just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, setting up a dry and pleasant stretch for outdoor plans.

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