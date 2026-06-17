FORECAST: Pleasant weather in Carolinas today, breezy conditions ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Pleasant weather continues across the Carolinas today, making it a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy a walk.
- Conditions stay calm through the afternoon with comfortable temperatures.
- Winds will begin to increase Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Arthur sends some moisture toward the region.
- Gusts could reach up to 30 mph at times, but no major impacts are expected locally.
- Aside from breezy conditions and a few passing showers, the Carolinas should avoid significant effects from the storm.
- Rainy weather moves out just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, setting up a dry and pleasant stretch for outdoor plans.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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