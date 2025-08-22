Arrest made in Walmart parking lot shooting incident

CHARLOTTE — A road rage incident outside a Walmart parking lot in May has been resolved with the arrest of Jarius Hicks, nearly three months after the event.

The confrontation began when Eulis Pedroza and Jarius Hicks encountered each other while navigating the parking lot on North Tryon Street, which escalated into gunfire.

Sharron Torres, Pedroza’s wife, expressed her shock at the incident and gratitude for the arrest, stating, “For some reason the shooter was very angry with her husband.”

According to court documents, the incident started as both Pedroza and Hicks were trying to maneuver their vehicles through the Walmart parking lot.

Hicks was pulling a BMW SUV out of a parking spot when the confrontation began.

Pedroza exited his vehicle and engaged in an argument with Hicks, who then drove away and fired a gun, hitting Pedroza’s car.

Fortunately, Pedroza was unharmed.The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spent months investigating the case.

They utilized Walmart surveillance video and Theft Bureau Facial Recognition technology to identify Hicks, leading to his arrest on Thursday.