Wedding photographer under pressure to deliver hundreds of overdue photos, videos to couples

CHARLOTTE — A wedding photographer is on the clock to give hundreds of couples all the photos and videos from their big day.

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It’s part of a lawsuit accusing the company of swindling brides and grooms out of $1 million.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke was one of the first reporters to expose concerns.

There have been more than 200 complaints.

A judge is giving Holly Christina Photography and its owners 30 days to turn over edited and unedited photos and videos for couples who paid for them and haven’t received them.

This is tied to a lawsuit where North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson sued in February, claiming the company frequently doubles, triples, or even quintuples booked weddings.

The company allegedly sent alternate photographers not approved by the couples, and in some cases, never turned over the videos or photos that were paid for.

A judge on Tuesday granted the state’s preliminary injunction.

On top of the 30-day deadline, the company was also ordered to cease business operations while the lawsuit plays out, and all of its assets will be frozen as the state combs through its financial records.

On Wednesday, Jackson addressed the uproar, saying the couples will never get their wedding day back.

“As a wedding photography company, you really have to screw up to get sued by your state’s attorney general, but here we are,” Jackson said. “An entire community has been screaming all at once. There was just no question that something really terrible had happened, and we needed to respond quickly to it.”

The case isn’t over. It’s a step in the legal process.

Jackson said he wants the company to permanently shut down and is seeking restitution.

Stoogenke has tried to contact the photographer for months, but they never return his calls or emails.

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