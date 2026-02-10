Arrest warrant issued for Mecklenburg County commissioner

CHARLOTTE — Court records show Mecklenburg County Commissioner Yvette Townsend Ingram (D) has an outstanding arrest warrant with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest warrant stems from Ingram’s 2024 DWI arrest while she was a candidate for the Mecklenburg County commission.

Ingram pleaded guilty and as part of her plea was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service within 60 days, according to court records. Court records show last February an Order for Arrest was issued for Ingram for “failure to comply with community service” and her two original charges of DWI and open container.

Messages to Ingram’s campaign and commissioner email addresses were not returned. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

Ingram is running for re-election and is one of 10 candidates for Mecklenburg County Commission At-Large.

