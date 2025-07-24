Arrests made after chase on I-77 ends in crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A police pursuit on Interstate 77 ended in Cornelius on Wednesday when a stolen vehicle crashed into the median barrier, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

The incident began when a Mooresville Police Department officer tried to stop a vehicle for fictitious registration and equipment violations. The vehicle fled south on I-77, prompting a pursuit that concluded with the crash.

After the crash, two suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

The passenger was quickly apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.

A K-9 track led to the capture of the driver of the vehicle, which was stolen from Belmont.

Inside, officers discovered a firearm and tools used for stealing vehicles.

The driver, identified as Julius Dwayne White, 20, of Charlotte, faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding to elude arrest, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center with a $75,000 secure bond.

The passenger, Tyler Kyharie Moore, 22, of Charlotte, was charged with resist, obstruct and delay of a police officer.

