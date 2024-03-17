Mooresville police: 1 arrested after leading chase, ramming patrol cars

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after police said he led them on a chase, ramming two of their cars in the process.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Mooresville police officers saw a white Chevrolet Corvette at the Langtree Market on Mecklynn Road. That car had refused to stop for officers the night before at a checking station, police said.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the car is registered to Carlos Manuel Clark, who has an active warrant.

When officers tried to box in the Corvette, the driver escaped, hitting two Mooresville patrol cars in the process.

Officers chased the driver south on Interstate 77 until he drove onto the shoulder near Gilead Road, got out of the car, and tried to run away. He was taken into custody by Mooresville officers and a K-9.

Police said the driver, Christopher Lewis Clark, is the twin brother of the Corvette’s registered owner. He was carrying a concealed handgun at the time of his arrest Saturday, investigators said.

Clark was taken to the Iredell County jail and given a $50,000 bond.

