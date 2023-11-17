Artificial intelligence makes trusting reviews increasingly difficult

Businesses live or die based on reviews. Ahead of the holidays, many consumers use reviews to check for red flags and product issues before buying gifts for loved ones.

Thanks to generative artificial intelligence, the fight against fake reviews is even more difficult. And learning to spot fake reviews takes some work.

“I spend a lot more time looking at like 20, 30, reviews before I decide on something,” said Rachel Sorrell, a consumer.

Some people have taken to selling these AI reviews. One business owner shared screen grabs of messages he’s received from people soliciting him.

“Messages come in looking like a consumer is actually contacting us for business,” said Stephen McGrew. “When we open up the message, it’s actually either a robot or a company offering to provide fake reviews.”

The federal government is considering serious consequences for anyone caught posting or selling fake reviews.

Violators of the proposed rules can face a $50,000 fine. The rule would apply to those buying “followers” or “likes” on social media.

Amazon says uses AI to combat fake reviews, stating it “strictly prohibits” them.

The company says its machine-learning models can analyze sign-in activity, review history, and other indicators of unusual behavior.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard advises consumers to read multiple reviews before making a purchase. The more you read, the more likely the truth will reveal itself.

