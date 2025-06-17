Artists invited to showcase talent at two upcoming events in Concord

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Local artists are getting two chances to show off their talents and engage with the community.

The Cabarrus Arts Council is hosting the Art Walk on Union on Sept. 6 in downtown Concord.

You have until June 27 to apply if you want your art featured.

The council is also hosting Postcard Project 2025 on Sept. 20, according to the Independent Tribune.

It’s a fundraiser to support future arts programming in the county.

Artists can submit works that are postcard-sized, and they will be displayed and sold.

You have until Aug. 1st to apply.

